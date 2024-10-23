Police Blotter | 10-16-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 9

Thomas N. Toal, 28, of Columbia, was arrested for reckless driving, squealing/screeching tires and failure to obey police officer in the 1000 block of North Main Street.

Oct. 13

Adam M. Ursch, 31, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. for aggravated assault in the 100 block of Meadow Lane.

Richard T. Combs, 50, of Smithton, was arrested for DUI, disregarding a traffic light, improper passing on shoulder and improper turn signal on West Bottom Road at Goodhaven.

MEGSI

Oct. 8

Patricia L. Headrick, 56, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Oct. 10

A 2019 International box truck driven by Jeffery A. Yates, 51, of Valmeyer, was traveling west on Highway 30 in Jefferson County shortly after 7:30 a.m. when it ran the red light at Little Brennan Road, striking a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Kandra S. Morgan, 49, of St. Louis, which was traveling south on Little Brennan Road. The box truck then crossed the median and struck a 2004 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Kerry F. Allen, 41, of Fenton, Mo. Morgan was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 11

Janeen G. Salem, 39, of St. Peters, Mo., was charged with criminal damage to property in connection with an Oct. 1 incident during which Salem is alleged to have cut a hole in the wall at Advantage Self Storage, 1322 Valmeyer Road, Columbia.

U.S. Coast Guard

Oct. 14

The Columbia Fire Department assisted in freeing a boat from a sand bank on the Mississippi River. The call for assistance came at about 8 p.m. after the Coast Guard had received a report of a small white boat with two occupants that was stuck on the sand bank. The CFD utilized one of its rescue boats to reach the stranded vessel and help free it from the sand bank without further incident.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 4

Klayton G. Beam, 21, of Caseyville, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (Monitoring Device Driving Permit eligible).

Oct. 10

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS in responding along with City of Waterloo utility workers to the 900 block of Creekside Drive about 10:30 a.m. after a gas line was struck. No injuries were reported in the incident.