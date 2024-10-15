Police Blotter | 10-9-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 23

Scott D. Peery, 45, of Columbia, was arrested for aggravated assault at 1005 S. Main Street.

Sept. 27

Arion T. Gilkey, 31, of O’Fallon, was arrested on multiple in-state warrants on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

Sept. 28

Jonas L. Smith, 22, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested for domestic battery.

Oct. 6

Mary A. Goodson, 57, of Columbia, was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. for DUI in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive.

Clarence B. Shadowens, 39, of Cobden, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for suspended license, suspended registration and no insurance on Route 3 at Mark Drive.

Illinois State Police

Oct. 6

Neal P. Curry, 39, of Hazelwood, Mo., was charged with DUI at 6:36 a.m. on I-255 at milepost 4.2. He was also charged with obstructing identification, driving on the wrong side of the road and illegal stopping/parking on roadway.

Oct. 7

Mark R. Beiter, 62, of Imperial, Mo., was charged with indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse, grooming and solicitation to meet a child. Court documents allege that on Aug. 1, Beiter, through use of electronic means, knowingly solicited a person he believed to be under the age of 17 with the intent to engage in aggravated or predatory sexual assault or abuse.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 2

At 10:50 a.m., Lisa R. McCarty, 56, of Smithton, was arrested on two St. Clair County traffic warrants and cited for suspended registration and expired registration in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street.

Oct. 4

Shortly after 10 p.m., Jayden R. Cosey, 20, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant out of Belleville for disorderly conduct and cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), no valid license and expired registration on Washington Street at Jefferson Street.

Oct. 5

Shortly before 1 a.m., Latroy L. Marsh, 45, of Belleville, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), unlawful possession of alcohol, registration suspended for non-insurance, no insurance, expired registration and speeding in the 1100 block of Route 158.

Oct. 7

At 7:15 p.m., Chaunte R. Smith, 55, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Louis County warrant for larceny at a residence on M&O Station Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 1

Thomas M. Sthair, 39, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. for DUI on Route 3 at FF Road.

Oct. 2

Shortly after 3:20 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 3 at Oak Valley Drive south of Waterloo. A 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Cynthia J. Blankenship, 73, of Waterloo, was attempting to turn left onto Oak Valley Drive from Route 3 southbound when her vehicle collided with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Brandi E. Hundelt, 35, of Smithton, which was traveling north on Route 3. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Malisa L. Webb, 43, of Columbia, was charged with stalking for allegedly engaging in a course of conduct causing a female victim emotional distress and fear for her safety. Webb underwent a mental evaluation and was denied pretrial release pending an Oct. 18 preliminary hearing.

Oct. 4

David A. Berg, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 8300 block of D Road on a St. Clair County warrant.

Oct. 5

A three-vehicle crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. on Route 3 at Hanover Road. A 2006 Ford Windstar driven by Bruce C. Schuchardt, 69, of Waterloo, was on northbound Route 3 in the turn lane preparing to turn left onto Hanover Road. A 2012 Ford F250 driven by Joshua Whitehouse, 41, of Columbia, was traveling south on Route 3. A witness told police the van kept inching out into traffic, resulting in the truck striking the van. The truck went into the ditch off the roadway. The van spun around and struck a 2023 Harley-Davidson driven by Ronald E. Bucklew, 68, of Columbia, which was stopped at Hanover Road waiting to turn south on Route 3. All three drivers refused medical transport from the scene, but a passenger in the van was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Oct. 6

Deputies assisted the Hecker and Red Bud fire departments in responding about 12:10 a.m. to a detached shed on fire in the 5000 block of M Road near Beck Road southeast of Hecker. Among items believed to be inside the shed during the fire included ATVs and gas cans. The shed and its contents were destroyed in the blaze.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 26

Britany B. Rodenberg, 31, of Red Bud, was charged with obstructing a peace officer after allegedly refusing to follow the direction of a WPD officer.

Oct. 5

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS in responding about 5:15 p.m. Saturday to a gas leak reported at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 522 S. Church Street. A WPD officer detected a strong odor of gas outside of the church upon his arrival. All of those inside the church were evacuated safely as a precaution. A City of Waterloo utility crew also responded to the scene.

Oct. 6

Amanda M. Jackson, 45, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. for DUI and disobeying a traffic control device on Route 3 at North Market Street.