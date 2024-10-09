Police Blotter | 10-2-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 19

Ajea M. Rogers, 29, of Belleville, was charged with retail theft for allegedly taking merchandise from Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive.

Sept. 24

Casssandra K. Kaiser, 36, of Belleville, was charged with theft for allegedly taking unauthorized control of $150 from a male victim during a Sept. 6 incident.

Sept. 30

Natina Clark, 23, of St. Louis, was charged with domestic battery (bodily harm), for allegedly striking a male victim in the face with a closed fist.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 6

On May 19, police began investigating a report of a subject who unlawfully used another subject’s debit card at Spike’s Public House, 4 E. Washington Street. After an investigation, Jonathan M. Truesdale, 43 of Millstadt, was charged with unlawful use of debit card. He was apprehended on a warrant while on a traffic stop in Columbia.

Sept. 24

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., the Millstadt Police, Fire Department and Millstadt EMS responded to the 4800 block of Route 158 for a two-vehicle crash. One driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jesse N. Bevel, 35, of Breese, was cited for improper lane usage.

Sept. 25

On March 3 at 2:15 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle at East Madison and Breese streets for a registration violation. Upon investigating, the driver was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI. A toxicology test was submitted to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Amber L. Scott, 40, of Mascoutah, was eventually charged with aggravated DUI (combination of drugs), aggravated DUI (controlled substance) and driving while license revoked. She was taken into custody by the Mascoutah Police Department.

Sept. 26

Shortly before 10 p.m., police were called to an apartment on M&O Station Road for a loud music complaint. Upon investigating, police found one of the residents had an active DUI warrant out of St. Clair County. Blaine A. Taylor, 38 of Millstadt, was arrested and transported to the St. Clair County Jail.

Sept. 28

At 3:34 p.m., Tonya M. Hodge, 36, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant. She was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on Floraville Road at Rudy Lane.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 25

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage on Route 3 at Old State Route 3 near the Sydenstricker-Nobbe Partners dealership south of Waterloo. A 2000 Toyota Tacoma driven by Sawndra E. McBride, 53, of Red Bud, was traveling south on Route 3 when a deer ran in front of her and pressed her brakes. Trailing behind was a 2007 Chrysler 300 driven by a 16-year-old female, which was unable to stop in time from rear-ending the truck. Both were transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sept. 28

Scot A. Schifferdecker, 54, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 600 block of South Library Street in Waterloo on a Randolph County warrant (theft over $100,000 but less than $500,000).

Justin Lee Martin-Kent, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 300 block of Kopp Road on a Monroe County warrant for felony retail theft in connection with items taken from Waterloo Walmart between June 6 and Aug. 7.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 21

Neal A. Vogt, 34, of Waterloo, was charged with obstructing identification.

Sept. 23

Jayon D. Gulley, 20, of Columbia, was charged with illegal possession of liquor by a minor in a motor vehicle.

Sept. 28

The Waterloo Police Department is investigating after multiple unlocked vehicles were unlawfully entered and one was stolen between midnight and 1 a.m. in the Sterritt’s Run subdivision off North Moore Street. Two vehicles were entered at one address with money stolen, and a Jeep Wagoneer was stolen from a different address, police said. Police said a possible suspect vehicle may be a white Ford Explorer. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-939-3377.