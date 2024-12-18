Police Blotter | 12-11-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 4

Keith M. Elder, 18, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Dec. 6

Brent L. Bean, 45, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI at 12:15 a.m. on Veterans Parkway at Route 3.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued about 1:55 p.m. following a burglary to motor vehicle reported in the parking lot of Carrot Patch Child Care Center, 252 Veterans Parkway. The ISPERN broadcast stated that a male possibly of Hispanic origin unlawfully entered a vehicle and stole items inside. There were three suspect vehicles being sought in connection with the incident: black and silver SUVs and a dark-colored car. There were no front plates on any of these vehicles. One may have had temporary California rear registration. Taken from an unlocked car in the Carrot Patch parking lot was a debit card and ID, police said.

Dec. 7

The Columbia Volunteer Fire Department assisted Columbia police and other local agencies in a successful search for two missing juveniles in town. The fire department utilized its aerial drone in the search, which lasted about two hours and ended with the young males located unharmed at a Columbia business.

Rachel M. Ratajczyk, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI at about 11:20 p.m. on North Metter Avenue at East Voges Street. Ratajczyk was also charged with improper lane usage.

Dec. 8

David J. Daubach, 45, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI at about 1:30 a.m. on Route 3 at West Bottom Avenue. Daubach was also charged with expired registration (first or second offense).

Kalik J. May, 32, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI at about 3:20 a.m. on Route 3 at I-255. May was also charged with illegal parking in roadway.

Millstadt Police

Dec. 10

At 1:11 a.m., Jose R. Luna-Garcia, 38, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and disobeying a stop sign on South Jefferson Street at Madison Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 3

Jonathan B. Stout Jr., 64, of Valmeyer, was arrested for DUI at 11:32 a.m. on Bluff Road at HH Road.

Dec. 4

Catherine R. Sansone, 34, of Fults, was charged with cruelty to animals in connection with an Oct. 9 incident during which she allegedly left dogs without food or water, and the dogs were found in a state of severe starvation.

Dec. 6

A road rage incident occurred on Route 3 north of Waterloo at about 9:30 a.m., resulting in a minor traffic crash and multiple arrests. The MCSD and WPD had one vehicle pulled over on Route 3 near Hanover Road and another stopped on Route 3 near FF Road. Cheyenne Metts, 33, of St. Louis, and Joshua Aubuchon, 32, of St. Louis, were both charged with battery (cause bodily harm) in connection with the incident.

Dec. 9

Jeff P. Talbot, 54, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at 11:57 p.m. on Route 3 at FF Road.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 6

Robyn S. Gaubatz, 54, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 10 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on South Market Street at Route 3.

Jessica D. Heath, 47, of Rockwood, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol (passenger) on Route 3 at North Moore Street.