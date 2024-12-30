Police Blotter | 12-25-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 17

Christopher L. Farrel, 57, of Columbia, was charged with criminal trespass to a building at Columbia Public Library, 106 N. Metter Avenue.

Dec. 18

Columbia police and EMS departments responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on southbound Route 3 just south of Veterans Parkway. Injuries were considered minor in nature.

Dec. 19

The Columbia police, EMS and fire departments, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded just after 8:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Gilmore Lake Road. There was no immediate report of serious injuries, although at least four people were treated on scene by EMS. Nicholas S. Murphy, 27, of Columbia, was charged with DUI in connection with the crash.

Dec. 20

Jose R. Miller, 27, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested for DUI shortly before 1 a.m. at 77 Veterans Parkway.

Dec. 21

Kenneth R. Cook of Collinsville was arrested shortly after 4:15 p.m. for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol in the 700 block of Old Route 3.

Dec. 22

Katie M. Rice, 41, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 2:30 a.m. for DUI and no taillights on Whiteside Street at Main Street.

Millstadt Police

Dec. 12

At 1:08 p.m., Daphna M. Pratt, 21, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on two St. Clair County traffic warrants and cited for driving while license suspended and suspended registration due to non-insurance on Jefferson Street at Mill Street.

Dec. 15

At 12:25 a.m., Justin C. Hauss, 49, of Smithton, was arrested for DUI and expired registration in the 700 block of East Madison Street.

At 2:40 a.m., police received a report of a possible drunk driver headed toward Millstadt on Floraville Road. Chandler D. Hoffman, 22, of Millstadt, was charged with DUI, improper lane usage and disregarding a traffic control device.

Dec. 20

At 2:26 p.m., Andrew J. Rader, 34, of Millstadt, was cited for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended on Washington Street at Jefferson Street.

Dec. 21

At 2:31 p.m., Daniel R. Tobin, 39, of Belleville, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, driving while license revoked and no insurance in the 1100 block of East Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 17

Joshua D. Gillum, 38, of Belleville, was arrested for multiple St. Clair County warrants on Route 3 at Route 158 in Columbia.

Dec. 19

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 6100 block of M Road near Wiegand Road southeast of Hecker. There were no injuries reported.

Dec. 20

Orlando Y. Barhom, 46, of Dupo, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at Rose Lane in Waterloo.

Dec. 22

Kirsten L. Santen, 38, of Independence, Mo., was arrested for multiple St. Clair County warrants on I-255. Also arrested was Joshua P. Gansmann, 36, of Belleville, on Illinois State Police, St. Clair County, Shiloh and Monroe County warrants.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 21

Brian S. Veath II, 38, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery (physical harm). As a condition of pre-trial release, Veath must surrender any firearms and his FOID card to the Waterloo Police Department. Veath is also prohibited from making any contact with the alleged female victim in this incident.