Police Blotter | 1-1-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 23

Kara N. Martin, 44, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended at Taco Bell, 200 Columbia Centre.

Dec. 24

Ellen Jones, 25, of O’Fallon, Mo., was arrested shortly before 12:15 a.m. for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), no license, no insurance, no valid registration, and improper plate display on Route 3 at Route 158.

Millstadt Police

Dec. 22

At 5:16 p.m., Andrew J. Rader, 44, of Millstadt, was arrested for reckless driving, driving while license suspended, no insurance and endangering the health of a child on Route 158 at Beil Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 25

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2:40 p.m. to a four-wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Herbst Road near the railroad tracks. The male driver of the ATV flipped the vehicle and sustained a back injury. Injuries were minor in nature.

Dec. 27

Emergency personnel responded about 12:40 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Maeystown Road at JJ Road. The driver of the 2013 Ford Focus, Brian K. Klein, 19, of Waterloo, was not injured in the crash. He was arrested for DUI, however. Klein was also charged with unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor, illegal possession of cannabis (driver), failure to reduce speed, and no insurance.

Dec. 29

Columbia police assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in an afternoon pursuit of a vehicle on Route 3 north through Columbia and then west on I-255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into St. Louis County. The MCSD said it is working with the Missouri Highway Patrol on the incident and more information would be released at a later date.

Dec. 30

Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred about 5 p.m. Per an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast, the incident began on I-255 southbound near the Dupo exit and continued south onto Route 3 through Columbia. At some point, one of the vehicle occupants flourished a hatchet. The vehicles were stopped by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at the intersection of Route 3 and Hanover Road north of Waterloo, during which a hatchet was confiscated by police. Charges are pending.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 25

Eric T. Menzel, 37, of Waterloo, was charged with battery for physical contact with a male victim which caused bodily harm.