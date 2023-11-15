Police Blotter | 11-8-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 28

Tony A.E. Webb, 42, of Columbia, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine (5-15 grams), unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Webb was granted pre-trial release ahead of a preliminary hearing in the case scheduled for Nov. 21.

Nov. 1

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6:50 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on northbound Route 3 at Frontage Road. There were no injuries reported, but the left lane of traffic was blocked. The roadway was cleared shortly before 7:15 a.m. Columbia police had responded to a minor single-vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound at Route 158 about 20 minutes prior to this crash.

Nov. 6

At about 1:40 a.m., police and EMS responded to an address on Rapp Street for a report of 32-year-old male who punched a mirror inside his house during a domestic incident. While no charges were filed in the incident, the man was transported to an area hospital for a laceration on his hand.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 31

Allen R. Cook, 58, of Eureka Springs, Ark., was arrested shortly after 11:50 p.m. for DUI on Gilmore Lake Road at EE Road near Columbia.

Nov. 3

Jesse T. Callahan, 31, of Rolla, Mo., was arrested on I-255 for a Clinton County warrant.

Nov. 4

Page N. Duck, 25, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on Old Route 3 in Columbia for a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 5

Police are investigating several reports of unlocked vehicles entered with cash and wallets among the items stolen late in the night or early in the morning. The rash of break-ins occurred in the area of Rachael Lane, Jamie Lane and Dannehold Farms Drive near the Super 8 motel and Sunset Ford dealership off Route 3. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939- 3377.