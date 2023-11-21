Police Blotter | 11-15-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 6

CT Ola Bey, 30, of Fairview Heights, was arrested on a warrant and for no valid license, suspended registration and no lights on Route 3 at Mark Drive.

Timothy R. Britt, 46, of Cahokia, was arrested on an in-state warrant at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park.

Nov. 7

Jaime Saenz, 35, of Collinsville, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while license suspended, no insurance, suspended registration on I-255.

Nov. 9

Matthew Schanuel, 32, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at 112 W. Whiteside Street.

Nov. 11

Latrice R. Moore, 31, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on an in-state warrant on I-255.

Nov. 12

Juan Berrera, 27, of Collinsville, was arrested for DUI and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Illinois State Police

Nov. 11

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 5 p.m. to two separate vehicle crashes on I-255 at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. One of the crashes was on I-255 westbound on the Illinois side of the bridge and was a rollover with entrapment. The other crash was on I-255 eastbound in Missouri. The entire JB Bridge was shut down temporarily as emergency personnel tended to both crashes before reopening both directions of I-255 shortly after 6:30 p.m. The bridge currently carries both directions of travel on the eastbound span due to construction on the westbound span. ISP said the westbound crash involved four vehicles. A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Conrad J. McDaniel, 35, of St. Louis, was unable to stop in time for slowed traffic in the right lane, rear-ending a 2021 Hyundai Palisade driven by Megan B. Zedak, 37, of O’Fallon. The Hyundai in turn rear-ended a 2024 GMC Terrain driven by Mary J. Wojcik, 59, of Millstadt, which in turn rear-ended a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Adam P. Deffenbaugh, 40, of Columbia. The Hyundai overturned following the initial collision. Zedak and three passengers in her vehicle – two of them juveniles – were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. I-255 westbound traffic was also backed up earlier in the afternoon due to a stalled vehicle near the bridge.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 7

Jessica E. Hubbard, 37, of Highland, and Chad A. Crank, 41, of Columbia, were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Nov. 9

James A. Keller, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Collinsville failure to appear warrant at the YMCA, 9514 Caring Way.

Nov. 10

Cruz H. Douglas, 34, of Steeleville, was arrested shortly after 10:15 p.m. for DUI at Phillips 66, 3745 State Route 3 near Red Bud.

Nov. 12

Anna C. Row, 36, of Imperial, Mo., was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant on Route 3 near GG Road.

Nov. 13

A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Route 3 at Old State Route 3. A 2019 GMC Acadia driven by Gordon L. Anderson, 72, of Valmeyer, was driving south on Route 3 and did not realize the vehicle in front of him, a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by Malynda S. Kistler, 37, of O’Fallon, was slowing down to turn, resulting in a rear-end collision. Anderson was transported by Monroe County EMS to Belleville Memorial Hospital. Kistler was transported by Monroe County EMS to Mercy Hospital South.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 11

Lakshminarayana Satham, 36, of Manchester, Mo., was arrested for aggravated fleeing or eluding police with property damage. The incident resulted in damage to a 2013 GMC work van.