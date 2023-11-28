Police Blotter | 11-22-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 8

Jessica Rocio Vargas, 22, of Granite City, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Bottom Road at Bluff Road.

Nov. 12

Tina N. Comte, 48, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 400 block of North Main Street.

Nov. 16

Keith A. McPherson, 41, of Smithton, was arrested shortly after midnight for DUI and disregarding a traffic control device on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Nov. 17

Cameron A. Thurston, 19, of Belleville, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Nov. 18

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., a vehicle wanted on traffic charges fled police in Columbia before speeding north out of town onto I-255. The vehicle, a white Chevy Malibu with plates that do not match the car and occupied by two males, failed to stop on Route 3, continuing south before turning left onto Bottom Avenue. The car then turned left onto Good Haven Drive near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and drove through a field to circle back onto Route 3, traveling north. An officer observed the car continuing north on Route 3 to Palmer Road and then onto I-255, but it was not known which direction it traveled from there. This incident is similar to one that took place about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17 involving a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy. The deputy observed a white Chevy Malibu running a red light on Route 3 at South Main Street, then go off the roadway onto the grass median before speeding north on Route 3 and then west onto I-255 toward Missouri. Police believe it was the same car in both incidents.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 9

Christopher D. Furr, 35, of Columbia, and Celeste O. Brenning, 28, of Coulterville, were both charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop on Route 3 at Palmer Road in Columbia. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Brenning was also charged with resisting arrest. Furr was also charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding for driving at speeds over 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit after being signaled to stop by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy. Additionally, Furr was charged with driving while license suspended and possession of burglary tools (bolt cutters and a hatchet). Furr and Brenning were arrested late last month in connection with a burglary in Columbia which occurred Oct. 23.

Nov. 18

Tony G. Esker, 45, of Fults, was charged with violating an order or protection (prior violation) in the 1900 block of Bluff Road.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 14

John F. Presley, 71, of Waterloo, was charged with battery (physical contact) and disorderly conduct in connection with an Oct. 26 incident at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 726 N. Market Street.

Nov. 16

A Waterloo police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop about 8 p.m. on a red-colored 2014 Honda SUV with Indiana plates that sped away. The vehicle continued north on Route 3 toward Columbia, then exited onto Route 158 toward Millstadt. The SUV drove into Millstadt, then continued southeast toward rural Smithton and Freeburg – including driving through a field – before traveling back into Millstadt. The suspect ditched the vehicle on Jackson Street just south of White Street in Millstadt and ran between two sheds before officers finally took him into custody. Millstadt police found the subject hiding in a back yard in the 200 block of West White Street. The SUV returned stolen out of Bloomington, Ind., and the stop attempt originated on HH Road near Moore Street. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force has taken over the case and will present any possible charges to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Illinois State Police

Nov. 13

Emergency personnel responded at about 8 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 158 and Triple Lakes Road between Columbia and Millstadt. A white 2010 Lexus was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Triple Lakes Road and Route 158 and a white 2018 Toyota was traveling west on Route 158. The driver of the Lexus, a 17-year-old female from Belleville, pulled into traffic and collided with the Toyota. A passenger in the Lexus, Alexandria Bevenue, 18, of Smithton, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Lexus and another passenger, a 17-year-old female from Millstadt, reported no injuries on scene. The driver of the Toyota, Daniel Carten, 41, of Waterloo, and a 6-year-old passenger reported no injuries on scene. The driver of the Lexus was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 25

At 2:40 p.m., Destiny S. Hoskins, 22, of Belleville, was charged with driving while suspended and suspended registration in addition to a St. Clair County misdemeanor warrant for obstructing identification.

Nov. 1

Police took a report of criminal damage to one of the bathrooms at Tuffy Mueth Field. Damaged was a stall door and baby changing station.

Nov. 10

Raymond D. Signorino, 56, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of oscillating/rotating/flashing lights/police equipment, unlawful display of license plate not authorized by law, improper use of registration (display of duplicated registration) and unlawful display of incorrect registration plates in the 500 block of East Washington.