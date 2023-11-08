Police Blotter | 11-1-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 18

Jordan C. Swan, 38, of Fairview Heights, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (second/DUI). Swan was convicted of the same charge in 2010 and was convicted of DUI in 2004.

Oct. 29

Mary A. Hoskins, 63, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on East Locust Street at Metter Avenue.

Oct. 31

A representative of Dieterich Bank, 218 N. Main Street, notified police that a counterfeit bill had been passed at the bank.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 20

Edward A. Banks, 51, of Madison, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (second/DUI). Banks was convicted of the same charge in 2017 and was convicted of DUI in 2012.

Oct. 21

Dennis W. Bense Jr., 20, of Chalfin Bridge, was charged with domestic battery/bodily harm for allegedly hitting a male victim in the face with a beer can.

Oct. 29

Henry Wiggers, 63, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for unlawful possession of weapon by a felon in the 5900 block of State Route 3.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 30

A 17-year-old female from Waterloo was cited shortly after 9 a.m. for underage drinking on the street outside of Waterloo High School, 505 E. Bulldog Boulevard.