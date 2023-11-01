Police Blotter | 10-25-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 19

D’Riyah M. Raiford, 18, of Maryville, was arrested for an in-state warrant on I-255 northbound.

Oct. 21

Joseph J. Nappier, 24, of Granite City, was arrested for violating an order of protection on Route 3.

Oct. 23

A possible burglary in the 200 block of West Olympia Street is under investigation. A vacant house being remodeled had its rear door pried open, police said, with nothing inside believed to be missing. A power washer on the back porch may have been stolen.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 14

At 2:54 a.m., Kasey B. Johnson, 29, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, speeding and improper lane usage on West Washington Street.

Oct. 16

At 12:08 a.m., James S. McDaniel, 63, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on South Illinois Street.

Oct. 22

At 4:45 p.m., a woman reported her wallet was stolen from the Millstadt Laundrymat on West Mill Street. The victim reported she accidentally left it while she had gone to run an errand. When she returned, the wallet was gone.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 20

Keila D. Love, 56, of East St. Louis, was charged with obstructing identification.

KB Development Group LLC was cited for “knowingly residing in a building without final certificate of zoning compliance.” The company was also cited for continuing to work on a project in Fults after a stop work order was issued and working without obtaining a required building permit.

Three people were taken into custody after a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed a vehicle stolen from out of the area early in the afternoon near Waterloo. The vehicle, a 2014 Ford Flex, was reported stolen Oct. 18 in Madison. Shortly after observing the stolen vehicle, the MCSD deputy requested additional units before conducting a high-risk felony stop in the Waterloo Applebee’s parking lot at 943 Illinois Route 3. Apprehended during the stop were two men and one woman. Charges are pending.

Oct. 21

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS in responding about 4 p.m. to a field on fire on Trout Camp Road. No injuries were reported.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 20

Walter G. Bauer, 63, of Marion, was arrested for aggravated DUI (no driver’s license), driving while license revoked and no insurance on Route 3.

Marc W. Moxon, 50, of Mandan, N.D., was charged with DUI, unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) and illegal transportation of alcohol shortly before 7 a.m. at 150 Waterloo Commons Drive.

Oct. 23

A small fire was extinguished quickly in the 900 block of Mist Flower Drive in Waterloo shortly before 12:40 p.m. following a report of patio furniture on fire near a residence. An arriving police officer was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher prior to firefighter arrival. The fire was believed to have been caused by the sun reflecting off a mirror near the furniture.