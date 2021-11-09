Police Blotter | 11-3-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 21

Tek Sanyasi, 33, was arrested on multiple fugitive from justice out-of-state warrants.

Oct. 26

Abagail R. Lutman, 25, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. for possession of a firearm without FOID on Route 3 at Bottom Avenue.

Kristina M. Maynard, 43, of East Carondelet, was arrested shortly before 7 a.m. on a St. Clair County fugitive warrant on Sand Bank Road.

Oct. 27

Nicole M. Greene, 33, of Dupo, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Oct. 30

Nathan A. Childress, 23, of Columbia, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, improper lane usage and unsafe equipment following a hit-and-run crash shortly before 11:45 p.m. involving a parked vehicle in the 800 block of Bottom Avenue.

Oct. 31

Emergency personnel responded about 4:30 a.m. to a crash on Bluff Road just south of DD Road. A blue 2000 Ford F150 driven by James Fuller, 56, of Rosenberg, Texas, drove through the intersection and into the ditch, hitting his head on the steering wheel. A Columbia police officer saw the driver walking south on Bluff Road, where the man was seen bleeding from the head. Fuller declined medical transport.

Luke M. Daniels, 18, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 12:45 p.m. for DUI (drugs), possession of a controlled substance and improper lane usage in the 700 block of South Main Street.

Nov. 1

Tina N. Comte, 46, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 200 block of South Metter Avenue.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 19

Shawn P. Buckley, 39, of Waterloo, was charged with felon escape, a Class 2 felony, after attempting to flee the courtroom during a recent hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse. He was charged with escaping from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy while in custody for a prior felony offense.

Oct. 25

Tiffany A. Wells, 38, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended and no insurance on I-255.

Oct. 27

Nicholas Clifford, 40, of Maeystown, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Main Street in Maeystown.

Oct. 29

Rance Leistler, 34, of Waterloo, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance after a unoccupied pickup truck was discovered crashed into a tree shortly after 10:50 p.m. in the 9300 block of D Road. An ID card was found inside the truck, leading police to Leistler.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 28

Kurt A. Hetzel, 70, of rural Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for inappropriate dumping of yard waste (non-resident) on Lakeview Drive at Waterworks Road.

Oct. 31

Daniel A. Diggs, 21, of Godfrey, Bobby J. Norman III, 21, of Red Bud, and Dallas S. Butler, 20, of Waterloo, were each issued city ordinance violations for public fighting shortly after 7 p.m. on Stonefield Drive at Vandebrook Drive.

Nov. 2

Local police were on the lookout for a red PT Cruiser following a theft from the Waterloo Walmart about 5:40 p.m. The occupants of the PT Cruiser are a Black male driver and two White female passengers. The PT Cruiser was last seen traveling north on Route 3 toward Columbia.