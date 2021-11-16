Police Blotter | 11-10-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 2

A white 2005 Ford F250 that belonged to Columbia Bridges Golf Course, 1655 Columbia Bridges Road, was reported stolen from the property about noon. Glass shards were found on the ground where the truck had last been seen early the evening before. Police said it is believed a window was broken to gain entry. The suspect or suspects also apparently tried to steal a trailer with golf carts on it, police said, but were unsuccessful.

Nov. 5

Andrew R. Fredericks, 28, of St. Louis, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol at 830 Columbia Centre.

Nov. 7

Ricky L. Miller, 55, of Sullivan, Mo., was arrested for violation of the extradition act and speeding at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive.

Nov. 8

Derwinn L. Cole, 53, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly before 11:10 p.m. for DUI, driving while license revoked, improper turn signal, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 1

A two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Route 3 northbound at Hanover Road.One of the vehicles involved, a Jeep Wrangler, briefly caught fire shortly after the crash. The Wrangler rolled over and came to rest on its top. Police said a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Mary K. Frank, 66, was traveling east from Hanover Road across Route 3 to Coxeyville Road and failed to yield, resulting in a collision with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by Amanda M. Lyle, 38, of Belleville, which was traveling north on Route 3. Frank was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County by Monroe County EMS. Her passenger, 42-year-old Jaymie K. Castens, was extricated from the vehicle by Waterloo firefighters and transported by Columbia EMS to Saint Louis University Hospital. All occupants of the Jeep Wrangler, including passengers aged 15 and 6, required extrication. They were cut from their seatbelts, removed and transported to Mercy South. Lyle posted on Facebook following the crash that “the only reason all three of us are alive are because of seatbelts and (the Wrangler’s) roll bars.”

Nov. 5

Todd P. Williams, 58, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 5500 block of G Road.

Nov. 7

Robert J. Diehl, 60, of Waterloo, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct in the 6000 block of Martini Road.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Nov. 9

Ten adults and three children escaped a house fire in the 8900 block of Route 163 near Millstadt shortly before 7 a.m. Neighbors heard multiple explosions during the incident. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating a possible “suspicious nature” cause of the blaze. The residence is owned by Shannon Rackhaus. Four pets died in the fire. Police said the fire may have started in or on a truck parked next to the house.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 27

Travis L. Lloyd, 45, of Waterloo, was charged with felony aggravated battery of a child following an incident that occurred Sept. 29. Court information alleges that Lloyd slapped a young girl under the age of 13 multiple times on her leg, leaving marks. He was issued a Nov. 18 notice to appear in court. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was contacted in reference to this case.

Nov. 5

Nathan J. Besher, 20 of Waterloo, was charged with felony criminal damage to property following an Oct. 13 incident. Beser is alleged to have kicked an ATM card reader at Dieterich Bank, 1405 State Route 3.

Nov. 8

Walter E. Womack III, 43, of New Athens, was charged with retail theft following a Sept. 7 incident at Waterloo Walmart.