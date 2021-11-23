Police Blotter | 11-17-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 8

Ivan F. Jones, 50, of Dupo, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 9

Martin L. Greenwood, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended, no insurance, no valid registration and speeding on Route 3 at North Main Street.

Chelsea N. Sackman, 34, of Dupo, was arrested shortly after 1:15 a.m. for domestic battery in the 300 block of N. Rapp Avenue.

A juvenile was arrested for zero tolerance of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding (26-34 miles per hour over limit), disregarding a stop sign and illegal transportation of alcohol on Lovell Landing.

Nov. 12

At about 7 a.m., a black 2007 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling south on Old Route 3 at a high rate of speed. A Columbia police officer attempted to stop the car, but it continued south on Old Route 3, then west on Quarry Road past Red Roof Liquor & Lottery. The vehicle turned right on Bluff Road onto DD Road, where it eventually spun out into the ditch and got stuck. The driver, Dustin Willyard, 20, of Cahokia, was charged with reckless driving and speeding (more than 35 miles per hour over the speed limit). A passenger in the car, 24, of Cahokia, was not charged in the incident.

Nov. 16

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS is responding to a gas leak reported shortly after 3 p.m. at 211 E. Plum. Ameren was requested to the scene. EMS checked on an 88-year-old occupant of the residence.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 8

James R. Ruland, 44, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI on Gall Road at Meyer Lane.

Nov. 10

Heather E. Wild, 41, of Valmeyer, was charged with DUI following an Oct. 10 crash near the fairgrounds.

Casey A. Anderson, 34, of airview Heights, was arrested on I-255 on a probation violation (possession of controlled substance) out of Laclede County, Mo.

Nov. 11

Ashley M. Goetten, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Bluff Road at Ziebold Road after refusing a blood alcohol test.

William C. Wheelehan, 41, of Collinsville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended and no insurance on Route 3 just north of Hanover Road.

Nov. 14

Randy L. Brown, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery.

Valmeyer Police

Nov. 9

Jeffrey L. Herring, 41, of Brighton, was arrested for felony driving while license revoked (fourth offense).

Waterloo Police

Nov. 9

Janet K. Tate, 70, of Waterloo, was cited for contribute to criminal delinquent minor at Waterloo Junior High School, 200 Bellefontaine Drive.

Nov. 16

Police were on the lookout for a silver Hyundai Elantra with paint missing from a bumper driven by a White male wearing a gray shirt and white hat following an alleged disturbance that occurred about 5:30 p.m. at McDonald’s, 176 Marketplace Drive.