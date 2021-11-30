Police Blotter | 11-24-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 12

John L. Cushman, 28, of Gray Summit, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for speeding on I-255.

Nov. 13

Gregory N. Wilson, 32, of St. Louis, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and driving while license suspended on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

Nov. 14

Timothy M. Schreder, 33, of Belleville, was arrested on an in-state warrant at MotoMart, 286 Southwoods Drive.

Nov. 15

Marquis D. Wilson, 25, of Cahokia, was arrested on multiple Madison County warrants.

Nov. 16

James T. Hines, 18, of Columbia, was charged with the theft of a street sign on Ghent Road.

Nov. 17

Denise R. Ewart, 53, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 1:30 a.m. for domestic battery in the 400 block of Micah’s Way.

Police are investigating the theft of hygiene products from Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Nov. 18

Eric D. McDonald, 42, and Dennis M. Gildea, 60, both of Waterloo, were arrested shortly after 11:30 p.m. for possession of methamphetamine on Route 3 at Hillcastle Drive. McDonald was also charged with driving while license suspended, no insurance and no rear registration light.

Nov. 20

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Quarry Road at Ghent Road near Old Route 3. Police said a silver 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Randal Valentine, 59, of St. Louis, was traveling west on Quarry Road when it struck the rear of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kloe Hamilton, 17, of Dupo. Valentine was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of minor injuries. Valentine’s vehicle had four passengers who were not injured. Hamilton’s vehicle had one passenger who was not injured.

Nov. 21

Lauren R. Gibson, 38, was arrested for domestic battery at Hampton Inn, 165 Admiral Trost Road.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Nov. 18

Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers were struck and killed by a car and another was seriously injured on a ramp to I-255 in South County. The three workers were hit by a black Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Stanley W. McFadden, 52, of Hillsboro, Mo., about 11:30 a.m. as they stood behind a MoDOT truck parked in the northbound lane. The workers were repainting stripes on the ramp from Telegraph Road onto I-255. Kaitlyn D. Anderson, 25, of De Soto, and James Brooks, 58, of St. Louis, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third worker, Michael Brown, 35, of House Springs, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. McFadden was transported to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 17

No injuries were reported shortly before 8 a.m. when a garbage truck crashed and overturned in the area of Maeystown Road just south of KK Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted Monroe County EMS in responding to the crash.

Nov. 19

John S. Lipinski, 52, of East Carondelet, was arrested on Route 3 at Rose Lane for a Jersey County warrant (failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance).

Waterloo Police

Nov. 11

Joseph J. Neff, 76, of Smithton, was arrested for retail theft at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street. He is alleged to have stolen Milwaukee lithium batteries and a Milwaukee M12 starter kit.