Police Blotter | 12-1-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 22

Thomas M. Sockow, 35, of Red Bud, was charged with criminal trespass to a building.

Nov. 25

Mikayla R. Gosa, 27, of Collinsville, was cited shortly after 11:20 p.m. for unlawful possession of cannabis on Veterans Parkway at Bradington Drive.

Nov. 30

Police and EMS responded to an apartment in the 200 block of West Warnock Street around noon for a drug overdose. Narcan, a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose, was administered during the incident. One person was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Nov. 20

Peter J. Heutel, 42, of Columbia, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of injuries after the 2021 Ford Bronco he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway on Coles Creek Road at Buckridge Lane in Gasconade County and overturned about 10:30 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 23

Chasidy D. Anderson, 38, of Cahokia, was arrested about 9 a.m. on Macoupin County and St. Clair County warrants on Route 3 at David Street in Waterloo.

Nov. 25

David A. Lindley, 55, of Hecker, was arrested for felony domestic battery and interference with the reporting of domestic violence following an evening incident in the 100 block of West Back Street in Hecker.

Nov. 27

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:55 p.m. to a rollover crash in the area of 3583 State Route 156 west of Waterloo. A 2000 GMC Sierra driven by Noah A. Clark, 21, was traveling east on Route 156 when the driver said he observed a wet spot on the road and as he drove over it, lost control of the vehicle. The truck overturned multiple times. Clark was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. A 13-year-old male passenger was transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Nov. 30

Fortunately, no injuries were reported after a Reliable Sanitation garbage truck overturned off the roadway at 6424 Old Orchard Lane west of Waterloo about 8:30 a.m.

Kenneth J. Parker, 61, of Red Bud, was charged with DUI.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 17

Charges are pending after a subject allegedly stole a TV from the Waterloo Walmart at about 7:30 p.m. The suspect vehicle, a red Dodge sedan with Missouri plates driven by a Black female, was stopped by police on Route 3 at South Main Street in Columbia a short time later.

Nov. 24

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of South Main Street and West Fourth Street near Waterloo City Hall. One person sustained a minor injury.

Nov. 29

Donna J. Osborn, 70, of Granite City, was charged with retail theft following a recent incident at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.

Kevin C. Carrigan, 57, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery.

Jack J. Houston, 64, of Waterloo, was cited for disorderly conduct.