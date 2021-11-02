Police Blotter | 10-27-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 22

Angelia M. Loeffler, 42, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested for DUI.

Oct. 26

Matthew W. Parks, 47, of Glen Carbon, was charged with aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police.

Nicholas S. Voges, 41, of Red Bud, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

East Carondelet Police

Oct. 22

Ginger L. Binnion, 57, of Millstadt, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing/eluding police (21 miles per hour over speed limit) and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Her bond was set at $60,000.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 18

Angela M. Absher-Hooten, 47, of New Athens, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on North Market Street in Waterloo.

Oct. 19

Larry A. Napier, 35, of Mascoutah, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Oct. 20

Aaron W. Baker, 20, of Granite City, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) in the area of Bluff Road at Woodland Ridge.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 20

At about 8:40 p.m., police said the driver of a dark blue Toyota Tacoma, William J. Buatte, 58, of Dupo, forced a woman out of his vehicle before backing up and driving forward two different times, striking the woman and knocking her to the mulch berm in the Walmart parking lot. Buatte drove away from the scene and was pulled over by police on Route 3 in Columbia a short time later. Buatte was apparently giving the woman a ride from Dupo to Coulterville but stopped in Waterloo instead. Monroe County EMS treated the woman for minor injuries at the scene, but she declined medical transport. Buatte was charged with felony aggravated battery (deadly weapon).

Oct. 21

Tammy R. Welch, 52, of Farmington, Mo., was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly attempting to open the back door to enter a residence in the 300 block of East First Street shortly after 3 a.m., alarming the homeowner.