Police Blotter | 10-20-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 11

David G. Merritt, 69, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of ammunition without FOID and possession of a firearm without FOID.

Oct. 16

Emergency personnel responded about 11:40 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on Palmer Road at Ghent Road in Columbia. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned as a result of the collision. Initial reports indicate there were no serious injuries.

Oct. 17

Michael R. Wheeler, 38, of Evanston, was arrested shortly before 8:45 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on Ghent Road at Palmer Road.

Oct. 18

Bala R. Sanyasi, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. for aggravated DUI, improper turn signal and driving while license revoked on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive.

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at Quality Collision in Columbia. A silver 2021 Ford Expedition was found abandoned in the 1200 block of Kay Street in Cahokia Heights about 9 p.m. The catalytic converter had been removed. The vehicle theft occurred about 3 a.m. at Quality Collision, 156 Southwoods Drive. Multiple other vehicles in that area were rummaged through, police said. Surveillance video shows three subjects in the area at the time of the incidents.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 9

A Belleville woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in the area of Route 158 and Route 3 shortly before 9 p.m. A 2018 Chevy Colorado driven by Virginia K. Emig, 30, of Belleville, was traveling west on Route 158 at the northbound Route 3 ramp when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and through the grass median before coming to rest on the Route 158 on ramp. Emig and three 15-year-old female passengers all refused medical transport at the scene. Emig was arrested for DUI, unlawful possession of cannabis, improper lane usage, no insurance and no valid drivers license.

Oct. 10

Gary L. Bievenue, 50, of Red Bud, was arrested for violating an order of protection on Powell Road.

Mikayla R. Gosa, 26, of Washington Park, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant on I-255.

Oct. 18

Ted L. Kirkpatrick, 55, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery following an Oct. 16 incident.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 9

Brian J. Ranzini, 50, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.

Oct. 12

Two juvenile males, ages 16 and 15, and a 14-year-old female were each issued city ordinance violations for public fighting shortly after noon at Waterloo High School.

Oct. 15

Megan J. Mitchell, 27, of Dupo, was charged with felony retail theft following a Sept. 27 incident at Walmart.

Oct. 19

Jesse A. Villanueva, 25, of Columbia, was charged with criminal damage to government supported property (police booking room camera) at the police station after being issued city ordinance violations shortly after 1:15 a.m. for pedestrian under the influence and public fighting at the intersection of Main Street and Third Street.