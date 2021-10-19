Police Blotter | 10-13-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 6

Yonghui Chen, 45, of Highland, was arrested for domestic battery following an incident on Columbia Lakes Drive.

Oct. 7

Amber T. Monroe, 38, of East St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 12:40 p.m. for driving while license suspended, no insurance, no valid registration and failure to yield to avoid a crash on North Main Street at Route 3.

Oct. 8

Sarah E. Woodard, 42, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant at 548 S. Main Street.

Oct. 9

Brandon J. Wilson, 18, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. on Veterans Parkway at Bradington Drive for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, unlawful possession of alcohol and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Oct. 10

At about 1:40 p.m., police received a report from a motorist who said he saw a Black man in a dark-colored Kia sedan throwing purses into the creek behind Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard. Upon police arrival, the suspect and vehicle had left the scene but officers located three purses and a designer mini-backpack, which were later determined to have been stolen. At least one of the purses was stolen from the Monroe County YMCA, while two purses were stolen from the same vehicle in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue in Waterloo. The Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 24

At 2:14 a.m., Robert K. Washington, 47, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Madison County traffic warrant in the 100 block of West Washington Street.

Sept. 30

The theft of a package from a mailbox on Cedar Street that had been delivered Sept. 22 is under investigation.

Oct. 4

At 3:38 p.m., police took a report of a stolen pickup truck from the parking lot of Mac Medical on South Mulberry Street. Also stolen was a license plate from another vehicle. On Oct. 6, a stolen vehicle from Missouri was located in the parking lot of Garden Place, on South Kossuth Street. Affixed to the back of this truck was the license plate stolen from Mac Medical. On Oct. 8, the stolen pickup truck from Mac Medical was located by the Arnold (Mo.) Police Department and a suspect was taken into custody.

Oct. 6

At 4:45 p.m., police were called to an address on Wocott Circle to investigate a possible order of protection violation. Rebecca L. Kern, 51, of Millstadt, was charged with violation of an order of protection.

Oct. 10

At 12:41 a.m., Cody A. Buck, 21, of Belleville, was arrested on St. Clair County traffic warrants in the 300 block of West Washington Street.

At 9:33 p.m., Sarina L. Davis, 38, of Cahokia, was arrested at 1 W. Washington Street on a McLean County warrant for DUI and was charged with driving while licensed suspended and speeding. Takia L. Gayden, 24, of Cahokia, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 30

Bianca A. Escamilla, 33, of La Salla, was arrested on a La Salla County warrant on North Market Street in Waterloo.

Oct. 3

David W. Stellhorn, 51, of Red Bud, was arrested at his home in the 1900 block of Ames Road for resisting arrest and obstructing identification after providing a false name to police.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Oct. 12

A medical services helicopter made a safe late afternoon emergency landing near Davis Street Ferry Road. No injuries were reported and there were no patients on board at the time of the landing.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 5

Eric J. Done, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for failing to pay for food and drink at Mr. BBQ at Mystic Oak Golf Course, 643 Ridge Road.