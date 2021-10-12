Police Blotter | 10-6-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 30

Todd A. Kramer, 30, of Columbia was charged with felony aggravated DUI (third offense) following his Sept. 6 arrest.

Oct. 1

Police assisted asthe Columbia and Dupo fire departments battled multiple brush fires along the side of the roadway on I-255 southbound between exits 6 and 9. The initial call out came about 1:15 p.m. The Prairie du Pont and Waterloo fire departments were also paged to assist with the fires. The fire departments cleared the scene by about 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 2

Adam C. Weiler, 33, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 1:50 a.m. for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Center.

Parker G. Cavaletti, 23, of St. Louis, was arrested for domestic battery.

Oct. 3

Madison C. Ratay, 25, of Millstadt, was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on Rueck Road.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 4

At about 2 p.m., a black 1999 Ford F-250 with running boards and 20-inch wheels was stolen from a parking lot on South Mulberry Street. The vehicle was unlocked but the keys were not left inside. It had Illinois plates, but they may have since been removed. The truck was last seen headed north on Route 3 through Columbia. In addition, a registration plate was stolen off a vehicle that was parked next to the stolen truck. Police received information that a suspicious person was seen walking on South Mulbery Street about 20-30 minutes prior to this theft. The person was described as a 6-foot-tall White male in his 30s or 40s, weighing 230 pounds and wearing a dark blue shirt, jeans and a gray or silver cap. He also had a full beard.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 16

Tierra M. Garrett, 32, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI.

Sept. 21

Jay D. Jackson, 59, of East Carondelet, was arrested for DUI.

Sept. 29

John P. Vella, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI.

Sept. 30

James M. Towner, 49, of East Carondelet, was arrested for armed violence for being in possession of a firearm while also in possession of methamphetamine.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 13

Britton L. Roberts, 48, of Jonesboro, was arrested for domestic battery.

Sept. 27

Jason E. Prange, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery and interference with the reporting of domestic violence following an incident that occurred in the 600 block of Paula Drive.

Sept. 29

Isabella L. Pflueger, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft after allegedly stealing household goods, clothing and toys from Waterloo Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

Sept. 30

Eric D. Jones, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery.