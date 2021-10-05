Police Blotter | 9-29-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 10

Jadie Jean Costner Mercille, 34, of Columbia, and Quinten P. Goforth, 26, of Columbia, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Sept. 22

Police were on the lookout for a black GMC Acadia with no license plates that sped away from a traffic stop attempt at about 2 p.m. The SUV featured red spray-painted bumpers and wheels and had passenger side damage. The driver was a White male wearing a ballcap. The vehicle sped away from an officer, continuing westbound on I-255 into Missouri.

Shawn Kingery, 38, of Festus, Mo., was charged with felony driving while license revoked following an August incident in which he illegally operated a vehicle that was not equipped with a Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device on Route 3.

Sept. 23

David F. Reichert, 60, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence at 1330 N. Evergreen Lane.

A 17-year-old Columbia male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 1101 Valmeyer Road.

Immaculate Conception School provided clarity to a situation involving students during an all-school service in the church. “Every Thursday, all ICS students in grades K-8 attend mass,” and email from the school states. “Along with all the students and teachers, there were approximately 20 other adults in the church building. During mass, the AC units were not working so there was a company working on them at the time.” The email continued to explain that one ICS student fainted as a result of seeing blood on a student next to them who had picked a scab. “This one student was unconscious for a very brief time and did fall to the floor,” the email states. “This was witnessed by many and can be a very traumatic experience for young people. The student was taken care of by several guests with a medical background and was wheeled out of church to the school, where their parent was called.” Another student who was sitting by their mother in church felt light-headed but did not faint. “There was one student that vomited and then left the church building. This student was a sibling of the student that fainted and was very upset,” the email states. ICS said that after the church service, six students came to the school office. “One said they had a headache (they did not eat any breakfast),” the email stated. “The other five students were very upset and shaken up. All of these five students were back in their classrooms within 10 minutes and later eating in the cafeteria and playing at recess like nothing had happened.” After mass, the AC company checked for any type of gas leak from the unit and detected nothing, ICS said. The Columbia Fire Department checked the church that evening and again the next morning and did not detect any type of gas leak.

Sept. 25

Stayce F. Palmer, 34, of Dupo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 28

A 35-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County following a suspected overdose of pills in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 23

Police received a call on a non-emergency line from an individual who was reporting a suicidal man with a gun near St. James Catholic School. While the officer was attempting to gather more information, another officer responded to St. James. There were several kids on the playground at the time, so the officer had teachers bring the kids into the school, which was placed on lockdown. Millstadt Consolidated School was also placed on lockdown. After diligent work by the St. Clair County dispatch center, it was determined the subject in question was a couple of hours away from Millstadt. An investigation is ongoing as to why the Millstadt Police Department was notified improperly.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 9

Nicole M. Weems, 46, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Sept. 11

Bud G. Rhodes, 43, of Red Bud, was cited for obstructing justice after he provided a false name of his passenger to police.

Sept. 14

Dustin J. Gross, 36, of Hecker, was charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm after allegedly firing a gun in front of a woman and “across Route 156” in Hecker.

Sept. 17

Leah R. Pinion, 44, of Belleville was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth (less than five grams) following an incident in Monroe County on April 28.

Sept. 20

Robert L. Acup, 51, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated stalking and harassment through electronic means following alleged incidents that occurred in April.

Sept. 23

Anthony D. Deboe, 33, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant in the 1500 block of North Main Street in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 4

Eli M. Gardner, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested for unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor and resisting a peace officer at 8:19 p.m. He was subsequently charged with obstructing identification for providing a false name to police.

Sept. 15

Sharon A. Coulson, 44, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for dog at large after she let a dog escape her residence at 500 W. Mill Street at about 5 p.m., after which the dog bit a pedestrian and another dog.

Sept. 20

Andrew J. Kettler, 31, of Red Bud, was arrested for battery at 6:45 p.m. after allegedly making physical contact of an insulting nature at CleanCar Express Car Wash, 821 N. Pointe Drive, when he grabbed a man’s shirt collar and tried to pull him across a counter.

Camden Hurst, 25, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated battery in a public place following a June 28 incident during which he allegedly grabbed a man by the back of the neck in the Waterloo Walmart parking lot.