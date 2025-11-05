Police Blotter | 10-29-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 22

Joseph H. Mayberry, 22, of St. Louis, was arrested on Route 3 for an in-state warrant as well as for suspended registration and no insurance. Also arrested was Likellon N. Smith, 22, of St. Louis, for unlawful possession of cannabis (passenger).

Millstadt Police

Oct. 23

At 11 a.m., Bradley M. Turnure, 37, of Red Bud, was arrested on a St. Clair County felony warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Main Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 17

A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 5:25 p.m. on Route 3 at Crook Road south of Waterloo. A 2024 Chevy Equinox driven by Rosellen Greten, 74, of Coulterville, was traveling northbound on Route 3 when her car veered over into the other lane, striking a pull-behind camper on a southbound 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Scott Rippelmeyer, 62, of Valmeyer. Greten and a 76-year-old male passenger in her vehicle were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Oct. 20

Joseph M. Heinkel, 63, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for DUI on Bluff Road at Ziebold Road.

Rebecca D. Weiser, 53, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence in the 3000 block of Sutterville Road in rural Waterloo.

Oct. 23

Kendra M. Bieber, 38, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with domestic battery (bodily harm) for allegedly pulling on the neck of a male family member before punching him in the chin and chest with a closed fist.

Oct. 24

Emergency personnel responded about 11:50 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Bluff Road near a construction area just north of Valmeyer Road. The driver was unconscious upon police arrival. Responding officers administered two doses of Narcan – a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose – after which the driver was transported by Columbia EMS to a local hospital. The MCSD is investigating whether the driver was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident.

Randolph County Sheriff

Oct. 18

At about 1:50 a.m., a 16-year-old male from Prairie du Rocher was traveling west in a 2014 Chevy Malibu on Route 155 just west of Common School Lane near Ames when the car went off the roadway and struck a ditch, overturning multiple times. The male was transported to Chester Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 26

Candace M. Werner, 37, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer for allegedly pushing WPD officer Kevin Schreckenberg while he was attempting to perform an arrest. Werner was also charged with obstructing a police officer for allegedly attempting to leave the WPD station while Schreckenberg was performing his booking duties.