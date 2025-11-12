Police Blotter | 11-5-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 27

Nathaniel W. Jarman, 36, was arrested for domestic battery at 360 Columbia Centre Drive.

Nov. 1

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on East Locust Street near the American Legion. A car struck a utility pole, resulting in downed power lines and the vehicle coming to rest on its roof in the roadway. There was a brief power outage as a result of the crash, with Charter cable and internet service also interrupted. A 2025 Toyota driven by James Munden, 43, of Columbia, was pulling out of the American Legion parking lot at a high rate of speed and then overcorrected, leading to the crash. Munden and a 14-year-old male passenger in his car both refused medical transport from the scene. Munden was cited for improper lane usage.

Nov. 2

Emergency personnel responded about 1:30 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and bicycle at the intersection of South Metter Avenue and East Cherry Street. The bicyclist reported a hand injury following the collision but did not require medical transport. The bicyclist, Steven L. Hoffmann, 64, of Columbia, was traveling south on Metter Avenue and pedaled in front of a 2023 Dodge RAM driven by Kevin Bollman, 49, of Smithton, which was traveling west on Cherry Street and had stopped at the intersection prior to the minor collision.

Millstadt Police

Sept. 22

Kenneth I. Menees, 27, was charged with DUI and possession of methamphetamine following an early morning traffic stop Aug. 6 on M&O Station Road.

Oct. 6

Travis J. Niermann, 37, of Fairview Heights, was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) following an early morning traffic stop Aug. 3 at Washington and Jefferson streets.

Nov. 2

Shortly after 8 a.m., Keelon T. Fenton, 37, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County DUI warrant, and cited for both suspended registration and no insurance on South Jefferson Street at Elm Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 27

Zachary A. Gothard, 38, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery (bodily harm) for allegedly punching a male housemate in the face with a closed fist at a residence in the 4800 block of Timber Lake Court in rural Waterloo.

Oct. 28

Jarrad C. Carroll, 27, of Florissant, Mo., was arrested on a Calhoun County warrant on Bluff Road near Bottom Road.

Oct. 29

Jessica A. Lenhardt, 44, of Waterloo, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a law enforcement officer during an incident at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Nov. 1

Lindsey F. Hudson, 41, of Carbondale, was arrested shortly before 10:10 p.m. on Route 3 at Hanover Road for DUI.

Nov. 3

Two fire departments responded shortly after 3:05 p.m. to a large brush fire reported in the 1900 block of Carr Road just north of VV Road between Renault and Ames in far southern Monroe County. The Prairie du Rocher and Red Bud fire departments responded to the blaze, which was reported to be about one acre in size and spreading in a field near a residence.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 1

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 3:05 p.m. to a vehicle on fire near a residence in the 500 block of Mary Drive. Per a police officer first to arrive on scene, flames were seen at the front end of the vehicle. The fire was extinguished without further incident.