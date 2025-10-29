Police Blotter | 10-22-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 14

Tremayne Perry, 26, of Cahokia, was arrested on I-255 for a Monroe County warrant and for no insurance, suspended registration, driving while license suspended and obstructing identification.

Oct. 18

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3:15 p.m. to a vehicle fire at Midwest Carpet & Duct Cleaning, 212 W. Locust Street. The 911 caller told dispatch they believed the fire was deliberately set. Upon arrival, Columbia fire officials said they did not observe anyone near the burning vehicle but requested the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal to assist in an investigation. “Seems very suspicious, but we are still investigating,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 1

At 2:30 a.m., Alison E. Chamberlain, 34, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant in the 300 block of North Jefferson Street and also charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, criminal damage to government property (police car), obstructing a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer.

Oct. 4

At 10 a.m., Anthony M. Bertram, 21, of Waterloo, was cited for failure to remain at the scene of a vehicle damage crash, failure to notify of property damage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on South Illinois Street at M&O Station Road.

Oct. 17

At 9:30 p.m., Leonardo N. Vasquez, 26, of Millstadt, was cited for no valid driver’s license in the 6500 block of State Route 163. Also cited was Jose M. Medrano Rocha, 23, of Millstadt, for illegal transportation of alcohol (passenger).

At 11:40 p.m., Anthony A. Johnson, 27, of St. Louis, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), no insurance and no valid registration in the 6900 block of State Route 163.

James M. McCormack, 41, of Millstadt, was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine) stemming from a Nov. 16 traffic stop on Floraville Road.

Oct. 19

At 2 a.m., Dallas A. Rehrer, 29, of Millstadt, was cited for DUI, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign on Washington Street at Jefferson Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 17

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 3 between LL and KK roads south of Waterloo. One of the vehicles involved was pulling a camper and rolled over in the crash. The individuals involved were transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

A rollover crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Route 156 just east of D Road west of Waterloo. A 2022 Chevy Blazer driven by Kimberly Wallace, 60, of St. Louis, was traveling west on Route 156, left the roadway and struck a sign before overturning near a woodline. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Travis J.A. Niermann, 37, of Fairview Heights, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at South Library Street in Waterloo.

Oct. 19

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. on Route 3 at Kaskaskia Road. A 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Marilyn Lemmon, 73, of Millstadt, was traveling south on Route 3 and failed to yield when turning left onto Kaskaskia Road, resulting in a collision with a 2008 Ford Taurus driven by Harmony Collender, 32, of Red Bud. Lemmon was transported to an area hospital for observation.

Oct. 21

Kenneth E. McGeehan Jr., 45, of New Baden, was arrested on a failure to appear in court warrant. McGeehan was scheduled to appear in Monroe County Court Sept. 25 in connection with a Jan. 10 felon in possession of weapon charge.

Valmeyer Police

Oct. 10

Kimberly L. Helfman Eschmann, 45, of Valmeyer, was charged with battery for allegedly striking a male victim in the face with a closed fist during a Sept. 18 incident.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 14

Scott A. Taylor, 66, of Collinsville, was arrested shortly before 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Sterritt Run for DUI and failure to reduce speed.

Oct. 15

Jason E. Prange, 44, of Waterloo, was cited about 10:50 p.m. for pedestrian under the influence at 300 S. Main Street.

Oct. 16

Ashley F. Keeney, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery (victim age 60 or older) and domestic battery (bodily harm). Court documents allege Keeney accelerated a vehicle while a female family victim was reaching in the vehicle and was unable to “separate safely from the vehicle,” leading this victim to be “dragged to the pavement.” Keeney was denied pretrial release during an Oct. 17 hearing in Monroe County Court. A preliminary hearing in the matter is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Oct. 19

Cory W. Becker, 46, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams).