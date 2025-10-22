Police Blotter | 10-15-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 8

Meghan A. Williams, 30, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a converted/stolen vehicle, a 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage, in connection with an Oct. 2 incident. Williams was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone hydrochloride) on Oct. 6.

Oct. 10

Christine L. Leslie, 60, of East Carondelet, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (third offense).

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 7

Clayton F. Hall, 29, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal trespass to a building in the 6000 block of H Road east of Waterloo.

Oct. 10

Corey A. Embrich, 35, of Red Bud, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (third offense) in connection with a Sept. 29 traffic stop.

Oct. 12

Tyler A. Smith, 32, of Fairview Heights, was arrested for DUI at 12:05 a.m. on North Harres Lane at Bluff Road in Columbia.

The Valmeyer Fire Department responded shortly before 12:15 p.m. to a combine on fire in a field in the area of 2200 State Route 156 just east of Valmeyer. A deputy observed active flames shooting from the combine upon arrival. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Jacob E. Esker, 26, of Fults, was charged with DUI at 9:24 p.m. on East Mill Street at Baum Road in Maeystown.

Oct. 14

Andrew O. Mallery, 26, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with an Oct. 11 incident during which Mallery allegedly possessed a .40 caliber Taurus G3C pistol.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 10

Michael D. Boyer, 41, of Waterloo, was charged with reckless conduct for allegedly swinging a laundry basket in the direction of a female victim during a March 10 incident.

Oct. 14

Scott A. Taylor, 66, of Collinsville, was charged with DUI at 12:43 a.m. in the 100 block of Sterritt Run. Taylor was also charged with failure to reduce speed.

Raylene A. Lindley, 50, and David A. Lindley, 58, of Hecker, were both charged with retail theft at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street. Both are alleged to have left the store while possessing “unscanned” merchandise in their shopping carts. The incident involving David occurred Sept. 25. The incident involving Raylene occurred Oct. 3.