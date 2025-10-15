Police Blotter | 10-8-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 29

Justin M.L. Kent, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony theft (place of worship) at Life Community Church, 626 W. Bottom Avenue.

Oct. 1

Richard L. McNames, 62, of Belleville, was arrested for domestic battery.

Oct. 3

Brandon M. Bozsa, 43, of Columbia, was charged with criminal trespass (remain on land) shortly after 2:10 a.m. at Hampton Inn, 165 Admiral Trost Road. Bozsa was also charged with obstructing a police officer.

Jeremi T. Crogier, 36, of East St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant on I-255.

Oct. 5

Zachary C. Sheets, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI just before 12:15 a.m. on Old Route 3 at Lake Shore Drive.

Oct. 6

Christopher J. Snedeker, 39, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a Sept. 30 incident at his residence in the 100 block of South Ferkel Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 30

Brandi N. Rohlfing, 29, of Valmeyer, was arrested for DUI shortly before 10:45 p.m. following a traffic stop on Route 156 at South Meyer Avenue in Valmeyer.

John W. Stoffel III, 50, of St. Louis, was arrested for a Wayne County warrant on Old Route 3 near Skyline Drive in Columbia.

Oct. 2

Miranda D. Keys, 46, of East Carondelet, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in connection with an Oct. 2 traffic stop. Keys was also charged with two counts of forged vehicle registration for a 1998 GMC.

Theodis Johnson II, 40, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of cocaine (15-100 grams) and possession/delivery of cannabis (500-2,000 grams) with the intent to deliver both. Johnson was also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly throwing a plastic bag containing cocaine over a guardrail, resisting a police officer for allegedly struggling with a deputy who was attempting to handcuff him, and possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a digital scale for the alleged purpose of preparing to use a controlled substance. A pretrial release hearing scheduled for Oct. 7 was continued to a later date. Johnson is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

Oct. 6

Vanja Selinic, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested for a Collinsville police warrant on I-255.

Randolph County Sheriff

Oct. 2

The Red Bud Fire Department joined other emergency agencies in responding to two separate crashes. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., a vehicle struck a tree in the 5700 block of Griggs Road east of Red Bud. At 10 a.m., there was a vehicle rollover crash into a utility pole on Route 154 at Pumpkin Blossom Hill. The initial report is that injuries were minor in these crashes.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 3

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 9:20 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Kolmer Avenue. The initial report indicated one person was injured in the collision, which involved a maroon minivan and black pickup truck. However, police said none of those involved required medical transport.

Oct. 7

Thomas S. Henson, 29, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal damage to property in connection with an Oct. 5 incident in the 500 block of Doe Creek Trail.