Phillip M. Thurston | Obituary

Phillip Myrle Thurston, 78, of East Carondelet, died Sept. 18, 2024, at Memorial Hospital-Belleville. Phillip was born in East St. Louis to the late Myrle E. and Mary I. Thurston.

Phillip was employed as a railroad worker for over 30 years and was retired from Southern Pacific Lines.

He is survived by his daughter Kathy Totten of Dupo; sons Anthony (Camille) Thurston of West River, Md., Michael (Vicki) Jerashen of Smithton, Robert (Kristen) Jerashen of East Carondelet and Gregory Jerashen of Belleville; brothers Robert (Donna) Thurston of Okawvilleand William (Susan) Thurston of Coulterville; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-Grandchildren. He is also survived by a large family of nieces, nephews and cousins as well as his beloved puppies, Zoe and Deuce.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janyce Thurston; parent, Myrle E. and Mary I. Thurston; sister Francis E. Martinez; and great-granddaughter Alexuas Acord.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.