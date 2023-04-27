Pharoh | Pet of the Week

Hi my name is Pharaoh! I’m a sweet boy with big ears. I love attention from humans and enjoy playing ball. I get along with other dogs and am doing well with housetraining.

Pharaoh is one year old and weighs 42 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.