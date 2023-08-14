Paul E. Diehl | Obituary

Paul Edward Diehl, 73, of Waterloo, died Aug. 12, 2023, in Baldwin. He was born Oct. 30, 1949, in Litchfield.

He was the owner of Main Street Saloon in Waterloo, a U.S. Army veteran (two Bronze Stars), and member of Waterloo VFW Post 6504, Maeystown Sportsman’s Club, Monroe County Liquor Association and Waterloo Sportsman’s Club.

He is survived by his wife Barb K. Diehl (nee Headrick); children Laura (Stephen) Lenhardt, Cassy (Chad) Goldschmidt, C.J. (Alexa) Diehl, Josh (Josha) Huntley and Shannon Diehl (Joseph); grandchildren Logan, Griffin, Kiara, Vivie, Savanah, Cami, Riot, Evelyn, Easton, Ruby, Prescott plus one on the way; sister Nancy Dixon; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents Carl E. and Mary E. (nee Heath) Diehl Jr., brother Larry Diehl and stepson John R. Huntley.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 8:30 a.m. until time of service Aug. 18 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Heck officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Siteman Cancer Center.