Lorane Ray | Obituary

Lorane Ray, 84, of Dupo, went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2023. She was born Alma Lorane Ellis in Mt. Vernon on Aug. 25, 1938, daughter of James and Roxie Ellis who preceded her in death, as did her husband Larry Ray and brothers Daniel and Glen Ellis.

Surviving her are sisters Clara Ellis and Doris Deterding; children Steve (Janet) Ray, Kirk (Susan) Ray and Terri (Bob) McLean; grandchildren Blake (Erin) Ray, Lacey (Preston) Marquart, Briana Ray and Austin Ray; great-grandchildren: Maverick McLean-Gardner, Jameson Marquart and Dylan Marquart.

Loran graduated from Cahokia High School in 1956. She then furthered her education earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Louis City Hospital in 1959. She worked in surgery and pediatrics at Veterans and Memorial Hospitals. She worked 35 years as an emergency room RN at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis. She continued her studies and specialized in trauma while working in the ER. She retired from St. Mary’s Hospital in 1998.

After retirement, because of her calling to help others, she then went back to work at Monsanto-Solutia as an occupational medicine nurse and then at De Greeff Hospice House. She truly had a heart to help others.

Lorane loved to attend Emmanuel Assembly of God Church where she was a member for over 10 years. She always looked forward to her great-grandsons coming to visit and just missed meeting her first great-granddaughter Dylan Rae.

She enjoyed her dogs, plating flowers, getting together with nursing friends, old school friends and most of all family. She will be missed.

We will always carry her memory in our hearts.