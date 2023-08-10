William F. Nobbe | Obituary

William F. Nobbe, 82, of Waterloo, died peacefully in his home Aug. 9, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born March 17, 1941, in E. St. Louis.

William is survived by his wife of 61 years Nancy (nee Kleyer); children Dan (Tammy) Nobbe and Russ (Jill) Nobbe; grandchildren Katie, Austin, Grant and Tess; brother-in-law Virgil Harres; sister-in-law Ellen (Ben) Mayes; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was the founder of Annbriar Golf Course. Prior to that, he owned Nobbe Chevrolet-Buick.

William possessed a larger than life personality with boundless charisma. He was the center of attention, and people were drawn to him. He was happiest when making other people happy with a joke or a story and went out of his way to make this happen. He loved his time with family and friends including grandchildren’s ball games, playing cards, playing golf, hunting, fishing and last but not least dancing. He lived in the moment and made the most of every day. He was a beloved friend and will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Ann Claire Nobbe and parents Walter F. and Norma (nee Lange) Nobbe.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Aug. 13, 3-8 p.m. Aug. 14 and 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 15 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: House of Neighborly Services; or donor’s choice.