Patsy E. Otwell | Obituary

Patsy E. Otwell (nee Kendall), 90, of Waterloo, died July 21, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 16, 1932, in Atlas.

She was a member of St. Paul UCC – Waterloo, Wacky Wednesday and Martha’s Kitchen, Red Hat Society, she was on the board at Peterstown House, coffee crew at Lincoln Trail, JV’s friends, Dutch Treat Breakfast crew, former owner of Western Auto, Gambles and Dutch Treat.

She is survived by her children Randall Wayne (Lesley) Otwell and Carol Ann (Chris) Basler; son-in-law Bill Schaefer; step daughter Cathy Ottwell; grandchildren Melody Otwell-Thomas, Gerritt Otwell and Jack Basler; great-grandchildren Kylie and Kamryn Thomas; sister Libby Flaherty; special friends Ed (Leanne) Rahe and Betty Wightman; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Antone “Tony” Otwell; daughter Mary Ellen Schaefer; parents Harvey and Tina Bell (nee Tedrow) Kendall; sisters and brother Mabel, Harriet, Dixie, G.R. Betty and Linnie; and stepson Tony Eugene Ottwell.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. July 27 at Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill.

A funeral service will be held following visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC – Waterloo; or Peterstown House.

