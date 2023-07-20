Geneva R. Lambert | Obituary

Geneva R. Lambert, 96, of Columbia, died July 19, 2023, at Mary Queen and Mother Skilled Nursing Care, Shrewsbury, Mo. She was born April 18, 1927, in Drake, Mo.

Geneva was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, Columbia, Red Hat Society and Columbia Women’s Club. She and her late husband Charles enjoyed dancing and traveling, having visited many foreign counties and most of the 50 states. She also enjoyed cooking and providing delicious meals to her family. Geneva was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Surviving are her daughters Deborah Jean Daly of St. Louis, Peggy (Wes) Suzor of St. Louis and Mary (Mike) Jenniches of Alton; grandchildren Abby Lynn (Michael) Zoia, Andrew C. (Brittany) Guinn, Corey M. Jenniches and Claire Nichole (Nico Valerio) Jenniches; great-grandchildren Charlie and Alex Zoia; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Lambert, who she married on Aug. 26, 1950. He passed away on April 18, 2005; parents Edwin L. and Alma (nee Schalk) Langenberg; and brother Edwin Langenberg.

Visitation will be 10-11:30 July 25 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund, Columbia.