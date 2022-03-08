Patricia L. Dougherty | Obituary

Patricia Lee Dougherty, 75, of Chicago, died Feb. 7, 2022, in Chicago, after an extended battle with breast cancer.

She was born April 4, 1946 in Red Bud, daughter of the late Leo and Dorothy Dougherty.

Patricia graduated from Ss. Peter & Paul High School, Waterloo, in 1964. She received a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University and her master’s degree from DePaul University in Chicago.

A majority of Patricia’s career was spent in various roles with the Chicago public school system.

Patricia also spent a big part of her life teaching others self-development, as she always wanted to help people be the best version of themselves.

She taught English as a second language to adults and reading to Chicago’s inner city youth on Saturday mornings.

Patricia was most proud of her work around women’s rights.

She is survived by her son David (Mindy Bremley) Dougherty; grandson Isaiah Michl; sisters and brothers Joan (Gary)Williams, Betty (Vernon) Tinker, Helen (Rex) Pottorf, Mary Jane (Rich) Boyles, Gerri (Ron) Kaempfe, Alice (Donald) Biffar, Steven Dougherty, Agnes Dougherty, Michael (Rose) Dougherty, Timothy (Johanna) Dougherty, Kenneth (Hedy) Dougherty and Lisa Dougherty; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Patricia is also proceeded in death by her brother Louis G. Dougherty and brother-in-law Bill Hausher.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.