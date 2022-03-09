Shah-Richter | Wedding

Natasha Shah and Eric Richter of Columbia were united in marriage Oct. 30, 2021, at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Rev. Michael Niebauer officiating.

Natasha is the daughter of Nav and Pai Shah of Northville, Mich. She is a 2009 graduate of Northville High School and a 2013 graduate of Michigan State University. She is employed as a shopper insight manager with Nestle Purina.

Eric is the son of Steve and Brenda Richter of Columbia. He is a 2009 graduate of Columbia High School and a 2013 graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He is employed as a profit center manager with Sunbelt Rentals in Granite City.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents.

The matron of honor was Precious Schultz, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Sara Richter (sister of the groom), Ashlyn Ayala (friend of the bride), Sarah Bazydlo (friend of the bride), Rylee Caven (friend of the bride), Monica Love (friend of the bride), Kasey Petro (friend of the bride) and Kaitlynn Waller (friend of the bride).

The best man was Adam Richter, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Alan Schultz (brother-in-law of the bride), Joel Herrmann (cousin of the groom), Nathan Fox (friend of the groom), Jake Hall (friend of the groom), Jordan Kuhlengel (friend of the groom), Kyle Waller (friend of the groom)and Brian Winters (friend of the groom).

Junior groomsmen were Alan, Logan and Luke Schultz, nephews of the bride.

Ushers were Chris Bagwell and Judson Fraley, friends of the groom.

Following a wedding reception at Chase Park Plaza, the couple took a honeymoon in Hawaii.