Donna M. Huebner | Obituary

Donna Marie Huebner, 71, of Georgia, formerly of Columbia, died Nov. 10, 2021.

She and Monty ran Hydro, Inc (a successful water purification system) for many years.

She loved her life, home and family. She took many trips with her mom. She loved to spend time on her back deck, which Monty built for her. She always made a point to come home to Columbia for the holidays.

She is survived by her children Kailyn Hoggard of St. Louis, Geoffrey (Devon) Hoggard of Bethlehem, Ga., Kelsey (John) Beabout of Red Bud, Megan Hoggard, Pensacola, Fla. and Jena Little of Dacula, Ga.; grandchildren Lilly Elrod, Westley Hoggard, Joshua Hoggard, Owen Hoggard and Ian Beabout; loving partner Monty Little; mother Carol Huebner; siblings Nancy (AJ) Fleming of Waterloo; Tom (Jane) Huebner of Fults; Tim Huebner of Columbia; Rob (Connie) Huebner, Columbia; aunts; uncles; and many nieces and nephews who she adored.

She was preceded in death by her father Glenn Huebner; grandparents Edward and Pat Vogt and William and Mathilda Huebner.

There will be a memorial held in Georgia Nov. 27.

There will also be a memorial held in Columbia at a later date.