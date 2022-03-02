Victoria F. Rudisill | Obituary

Victoria F. Rudisill (nee Pape), 64, of Waterloo, died Feb. 28, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 23, 1957, in Red Bud.

She is retired from the Veterans Administration.

She is survived by her husband Jon B. Rudisill; sister Mary Kay Reinhold (Mike Dreps); brothers Robert (Donna) Pape, Gerald Pape and Thomas (Valerie) Pape; sister-in-law Johnna Odisho; aunt Shirley (Don) Mehrmann; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Victoria is preceded in death by her parents Gilbert R. and Delphine (nee Mehrtens) Pape and sister-in-law Barbara Rudisill.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 4 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Gibault High School.