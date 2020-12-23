Patricia A. “Tutu” Thompson | Obituary

Patricia A. “Tutu” Thompson (nee Noethen) 83, of Dupo, died Dec. 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 25, 1937, in East Carondelet.

Patricia was retired from St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis having worked as a medical records clerk. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo and the Sacred Heart Women’s Club where she volunteered at the rummage sales and various events at the church. She enjoyed ceramics, her vegetable garden, word puzzle books and at the farm house at Carlyle Lake, Boulder.

Surviving are hr daughter, Teresa (Brett) Rayburn; son, Dave (Susan) Thompson; grandchildren Dayne (Jeremy) Rambo, Elle (Trevor) Settles and Emily Thompson; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by parents Lawrence “Jack” and Dorothy (nee Baltz) Noethen.

Visitation will be December 29 from 10-11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo.

Mass will celebrated Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, with Fr. Osang Idagbo officiating.

Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Women’s Club.