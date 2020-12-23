Everleigh Ruth Nagle | Birth

Everleigh Ruth Nagle arrived five weeks early on Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:28 a.m. in Mercy Hospital West, St. Louis. Everleigh weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is the daughter of Jeremy Stephen and Dacia Ruth Nagle of St. Louis. Her grandparents are Stephen and Bonnie Nagle of Waterloo and Dan and Connie Boyle, the late William Meyer and Linda Meyer, all of St. Louis. Great-grandparents are Darlene Wilson, the late Ellis Wilson, and the late George and Rosemary Nagle, all of Taylorville, and Raymond and Margaret Griffith of St. Louis.