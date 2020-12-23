Brockman/Pleimann engagement

Casey Brockman and Maddie Pleimann of St. Louis are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride-to-be is the daughter Ron Pleimann and Stacie Grant of St. Louis. She is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Murray State University. She is currently employed with Aramark Services.

The groom-to-be is the son of Tab and Beth Brockman of Hopkinsville, Ky. He is a graduate of Colloway County High School, Murray, Ky., and Murray State University. He is currently employed with C.H. Robinson Logistics.

A Feb. 20, 2021 wedding is being planned.