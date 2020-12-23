Stellhorn 60th Anniversary

Edward Stellhorn Jr. and May Roscow were married at St. Augustine Church, Hecker, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1960. Their attendants were Gilbert Stellhorn and Geraldine Dickneite, Roland Birkner and Irma Stellhorn, Wesley Stellhorn and Marlene Birkner. Ushers were James Stellhorn and Paul Feldker. Danny Salger and Kathy Stellhorn were ring bearer and flower girl. Their marriage was blessed with five children; Constance Stellhorn Schanter, Stephen Stellhorn, David Stellhorn, Anne Stellhorn Lombardi (Chris) and Melissa Stellhorn Kaufman (Robert). There are seven grandchildren; Christopher (Mandy) Schanter, Amber Schanter (Jason), Brenden Stellhorn, Samuel Lombardi, Gabrielle Lombardi, Katherine Lombardi and Joseph Lombardi. Edward and May give thanks for their many blessings throughout the years. They have resided on and worked their centennial farm during their married lives. Edward retired from Quality Stone after 42 years and from Dave Hepp Trucking after 14 years. May retired from teaching in the Diocese of Belleville for 38 years. They are parishioners of St. Augustine, Hecker.