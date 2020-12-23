Chris A. Jordan | Obituary

Chris A. Jordan, 56, of Red Bud, died Dec. 22, 2020, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud.

He was born to the late Robert L. and Maydell (nee Valleroy) Jordan on Jan. 27, 1964, in Red Bud.

Chris married Nancy K. Reed on April 25, 1987, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Red Bud; she survives.

He worked at Secon Rubber and Plastic, Inc. in Red Bud for over 20 years.

He was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Red Bud. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Chris is also survived by children: Erin Jordan of Red Bud and Adam Jordan, Red Bud; sisters Ruth Jordan of Evansville and Jo Ann (Todd) Koester of Ruma; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

He was also preceded in death by his parents-in-law Robert and Arlene Reed.

Visitation will be Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. until time of service at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Red Bud.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Cory Hartz officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Red Bud.

The church is limited to 60 people at a time. They ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to family choice.

Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud, provided arrangements.