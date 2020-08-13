Ora E. Roider | Obituary

Ora E. Roider (nee Kalbfleisch), 85, of Red Bud, went to heaven Aug. 12, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born July 4, 1935, in Belleville, daughter of the late Oliver and Sophia (nee Arnold) Kalbfleisch.

Her education started at a one-room school house, the White School, near Millstadt. After two years she then went to grade school in Millstadt. She graduated from Belleville Township High School in 1953. There she was a member of the hiking club, nursing club, dance club and played string bass in the band. She finished her formal schooling at the University of Missouri in Columbia with a bachelor’s in nursing in 1957.

On Feb. 1, 1958 she married her dancing partner for life, Erwin George Roider. He passed away on Sept. 8, 2011. To this union was born Barbara, Rose, Ruth and Mark.

She was a nurse at St. Clement Hospital for 43 years, much of it as a night supervisor in the emergency room.

In addition to family and work she was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ in Red Bud and their Women’s Guild, active in the Monroe County Home Extension and served on their board and a 4-H leader for the Poettes 4-H club.

She and Erwin enjoyed gardening, baking, going for walks with the dogs, fishing and most of all spending time with family. She truly treasured all of the grandchildren.

Left to mourn her passing are her daughters Barbara (Waltham) Smith, of Arcola, Rose (Edmond) Bonjour of Stillwater, Okla.,, Ruth (Gary) Sacket of Aline, Okla. and son Mark (Amy) Roider of Prairie du Rocher; grandchildren Elliot Smith, Erica (Jacob) Griffith, Sophia (Mike Overby) Bonjour, Ean (Bailey) Bonjour, Nathan Sacket, Natalie (Jordan) Evans, Ethan Sacket, Sgt. Tyler Roider, Katie Roider and Renee Roider; brother John Kalbfleisch of Millstadt; in-laws Eldon (JoAnn) Roider of Columbia, Erna Roider of Red Bud, Ardell Roider of Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews and of course her favorite walking friend Rascal.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Erwin G. Roider; in-laws Edwin (Henrietta) Roider, Elmer Roider, Earl (Ruby) Roider, Edna (Willie) Mueller and Elsie (Edwin) Stadter; and granddaughter Annie Roider.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Aug. 15 at St. Peter United Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Red Bud, Pastor Corey Hartz officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Marcus Cemetery in Red Bud.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Peter UCC – Red Bud.