Grace Marie Ziegler | Birth

Thomas and Melissa Ziegler have announced the arrival of their daughter, Grace Marie Ziegler, born July 30, 2020, at 5:44 p.m. at Mercy South in St. Louis, weighing 7 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 21 inches.

Grace joins 3-year-old brother Clayton. Grandparents are Allen and Marilyn Ziegler and Ron and Patricia Liefer. Maternal great-grandparents are Clarence and Marge Guebert and Ruby and the late Norbert Liefer, all of Red Bud. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Dr. James R. Nolan and Bernice of New Albany, Ind. and the late Leonard and Emelia Ziegler of St. Louis.