Shirley Bertha Cameron | Obituary

Shirley Bertha Cameron (nee Josten), also known as “Shorty” by close friends, 89, of Hecker, died Aug. 9, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born Sept. 8, 1930, daughter of Armin and Elsie (Faus) Josten and sister to Helen (Royce) Cheney who all preceded her in death.

Shirley married Charles Cameron Nov. 18, 1950. They had 68 years together before Charlie’s passing in November 2018.

Her family had a long history in Maeystown before they moved to Waterloo. Once in Waterloo, the family was known for their ownership of Breezy Hill, the Bee Hive Bowling Alley, and that old record store that use to be on Main Street in Waterloo. Shirley was also known to be the star of high school plays at Waterloo High School.

Her life as a professional outside the home was short lived, but very rewarding. Shirley worked in St. Louis for National Auto Insurance in 1948. There she met one of her best friends for life, Marianne Mertz and had many great stories about their work together. Shirley traveled with Charlie while he was in the U.S. Air Force. They lived in Biloxi, Miss., where Shirley was reported to have “lived on the beach” sunbathing, and then moved to San Francisco before moving back to live their lives in Hecker with two children at that time.

Shirley was known as the Superintendent of Friedens Church of Christ Sunday School for 15 years as well as school classroom mother extraordinaire for the small Hecker Public School. Shirley was also known in the community for someone who was always willing to help her neighbor and share her great food.

During her life journey Shirley was the very beloved mother to son Dr. Mark Cameron and daughters Debbie (Peter) Egan and Gale (Glenn) Wetzler, as well as the beloved grandmother to Drs. Ryan (Elisa) Wetzler, Justin (Sarah) Wetzler and Sam (Erika) Egan. She is the great-grandmother to Mason, Logan and Ava Wetzler and Cameron and Henry Wetzler.

As a mother, she was always there for her children and so very proud of her children and grandchildren as they were of her. Shirley enjoyed many years of watching her grandsons grow, be it through trips to Oregon or the Caribbean, watching them play baseball, cooking their favorite meals whenever they desired and supporting them in any endeavors they might pursue.

Shirley is survived by her loving son, daughters, three grandsons, and five great-grandchildren. The grandsons continue on the proud traditions from their grandmother, be it cooking, caring in the community or dedication to their children. They are proud of what they learned from Grandma Shirley, as Charlie stated “she was the chief cook and matron of the Cameron clan for 60-plus years.”

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Friedens United Church of Christ in Hecker, Pastor Ivan Horn officiating.

In continuing her service to others, Shirley has dedicated her body to science through St. Louis University.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St Jude’s Hospital or Children’s Hospital in St Louis to continue her affection towards children.

Arrangements handled by Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.