Lucille M. Georg | Obituary

Lucille Mildred Georg (nee Grohmann), of Waterloo, died Aug. 16, 2020, at her son’s home, She was born Dec. 22, 1932, south of Smithton, daughter of the late William and Frieda (nee Matzenbacher) Grohmann.

Lucille was a homemaker and was of the United Church of Christ faith.

She is survived by her son Willard “Junior” (Betty) Georg; daughter Sandra (Terry) Kohnz; grandsons Bryan (Angie) Ritzel, Joshua (Kayla) Ritzel and Matthew (Jaime) Ritzel; step grandson Eric (Stacy) Kreher; step-granddaughter Julia (Scott) Baltz; great -grandchildren twins Christian and Jeremy Gregory, Zachary Ritzel, Maybelle, Everett and Henry Ritzel, Natalee Rose, Levi and Malachi Ritzel; step great-grandchildren Avery, Hudson, Brock Baltz, Edward Kreher and Drew and Dawsyn Helms; great- great-grandson Mason Gregory; sister June (Earl) Espenschied; sister-in-law Nancy Grohmann; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, God Child Ellen Dickinson and many friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Willard Georg who died Dec. 22, 1998 (married Dec. 23, 1950); parents; sister Arlene Hahne; brother Darrell Grohmann; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Fred and Norma Hahne.

Thanks to Hospice of Southern Illinois and the Visiting Angels for their great care.

At Lucille’s request there will be no services.

Arrangements were handled by Quernheim Funeral Home.