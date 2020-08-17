Maxine Dill | Obituary

Maxine Dill (nee Mena), 90, of Waterloo, died Aug. 17, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born May 29, 1930, in Langeloth, Pa., daughter of the late Tereso and Francesca Mena (nee Casteneda).

She was a member of Zion UCC – St. Joe, and Letter Carriers Auxiliary #739.

She is survived by her children Sandra (Jeff) Buhr, Teri (Robert) Hoff, and Michael Sr. (Sherry) Dill; grandchildren Nicole Dill (Gary Nipper), Michael Jr. (Angie) Dill and Brent (Tiffany) Dill, Trisha (Nate) Bode, and Kristi (Arron) Martel, Brittany Buhr and Erin, Lenny (Rachael) and Beth Rodowick; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law Ron (Carol) Dill, Delrose Schmittling, Barbara Mena, Yobo Mena and Lindell Dane; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Maxine is preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Dill; brothers and sisters Daniel Mena, Adolph Mena, Victor Mena, Nicholas Mena, Guadelupe Platz, Delores Mena, Joseph Mena, Richard Mena and Elena Dane.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 20 at Zion UCC – St. Joe.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Zion UCC – St. Joe, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery in St. Joe.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Lung Association.