Elsie A. Chattillion | Obituary

Elsie A. Chattillion, 97, died peacefully Aug. 14, 2020 in Greenfield, Wisc. She was born Aug. 30, 1922 in Columbia to Edward and Charlotte (Luetzelschwab) Sander.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arthur A. Chattillion, and her sisters, Edna Kossina and Frieda Yeida.

She is survived by her daughters Ramona (Kenneth) Peterson, Anita (George) Bielinski and Annette Wagner. She is further survived by grandchildren Perry (Amy) Peterson, Jennifer (Scot) Werner, Christopher (Julie) Bielinski, Steven Bielinski and eight great-grandchildren.

Her body was donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.