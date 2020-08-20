Gerald J. Young | Obituary

Gerald J. Young, 77, of Waterloo, died Aug. 18, 2020, in Steator. He was born Nov. 22, 1942, in Belleville, son of the late Joseph Michael and Pauline (nee Bert) Young.

He is a member of First Baptist Church – Columbia, retired City of Belleville firefighter, avid woodworker and stained glass maker.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Young (nee Asbury); son Michael (Wendi) Young; daughter-in-law Nancy Young; grandchildren Amanda (Michael) Badger, Cody, and Kyle (Liz) Young, Tyler (Rachel) Young, and Emma (Nic) Starner; 4 great grandchildren; sister Donna (Max) Tinsman; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Gerald is preceded in death by his son Gregory A. Young and and brother David Young.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church – Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 with Pastor Michael Young and Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating

Interment will follow at Red Bud Cemetery in Red Bud.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: 1st Baptist Church – Columbia.