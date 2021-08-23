Opal F. Whitehouse | Obituary

Opal Fern Whitehouse, nee Carroll, 94, of Waterloo, died Aug. 21, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 30, 1927, in Harviell, Mo.

She was employed at Oak Hill in Waterloo, retiring at 79 1/2 years old.

She is survived by children Thomas (JoAnn) Whitehouse, Donald Whitehouse, Randy Whitehouse and Barbara Whitehouse; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Opal is preceded in death by her husband William B. Whitehouse, and sons William Whitehouse Jr. and Richard Whitehouse.

Visitation is from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Aug. 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services take place 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Interment follows at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to American Kidney Foundation.